Reggie Rockstone meant something else when he claimed he was born with a microphone - Obibini Takyi Jnr.

Obibini Takyi Jnr, Singer

Ghanaian highlife and Afro-pop singer, Obibini Takyi Jnr has stated that Rapper, Reggie Rockstone wasn’t factually accurate when he made public that he was born with a microphone in his hands, Purefmonline.com reports.

The son of the late famed ‘Akosombo kanea’ hitmaker Obibini Takyi, claimed Reggie Rockstone in a recent interview emphasized that he was born holding a microphone inside his mother’s womb even though we are unable to independently verify the said statement made by Reggie Rockstone.



He said on Kumasi-based Angel FM on Monday, March 14, in an interview with ‘Angel Drive’s host, Ike De Unpredictable that, the celebrated founder of the Ghanaian hip-life genre, Reggie Rockstone lied when he made public those assertions.



“Reggie Rockstone is lying because it can never be possible for someone to be born with a microphone as he says.

"I really admire Reggie Rockstone because he is my senior in the entertainment industry. He is the best when it comes to rap and lyrics but for him to say he was born with a microphone, it will be very difficult to comprehend. Maybe he should come out to clarify what he meant by that whether it was figurative or not.”



Obibini Takyi Jnr. is a son of the late Obinini Takyi, a high-life legend.



He is a fast-rising musical talent taking after his father. He has collaborated with Ghanaian greats like Kuami Eugene, Yaw Berk, and a host of others. ‘Sika no ahye’ remains one of his most streamed production.