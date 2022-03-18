3
Reggie Rockstone shares video of the moment Abena Korkor gave him a kiss, reports himself to his wife

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

It appears the Hip-life Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone does not want any drama with Abena Korkor and her infamous list and as such, he has started to put in place some measures to prevent his name from being mentioned anytime soon.

The award-winning musician took to his Instagram page late last night to share a video of himself getting a kiss on the cheeks from Abena Korkor to prevent any surprise mentioning of his name anytime soon as one of the men who have apparently knacked her.

Sharing the video online, Reggie also used the caption to hilariously tell his wife that this was his way of reporting himself before Abena Korkor disclosed that he ever knacked her.

The caption to the video reads: ‘@missabenakorkor I AM REPORTING MY SEF???? ZILLA ALLOW! #humanhumor #kamikazi #shefine’





