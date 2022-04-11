Regina Daniels' mother gifts her ₦5 million for dinner

Actress Regina Daniels and her mother

Regina Daniels reveals chat with mother

Rita Daniels describes daughter as her pride



Regina celebrates her mother



Actress and businesswoman, Regina Daniels Nwoko has been blown away by the sum of money received from her mother for dinner.



Regina's mother, movie producer, Rita Daniels on Sunday deposited 5 million naira, cedi equivalent to almost ¢90,000 into her daughter's bank account.



The actress in an appreciation post shared screenshots of the WhatsApp chat with her mother.



According to Rita, she just wanted to show love by 'blessing' Regina with 5 million naira purposely for her dinner.

Regina Daniels, 21, is an award-winning Nigerian actress famed for her childhood roles in hit movies. The mother of one is married to billionaire Ned Nwoko.



See the posts below:











