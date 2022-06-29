0
Regina Daniels pens heartfelt note to son, Munir on his 2nd birthday

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has heaped praises on her son, Prince Munir Nwoko as he turns a year older.

Celebrating his birthday, Regina shared a video of him having some amazing times together.

She described him as her jagaban, the smartest, kindest, cutest, most intelligent, and the most giving little boy she has ever encountered.

She added that when she was pregnant with him, she was not ready and was eager to enjoy her life, eating, sleeping.

Regina promised her son that she will always be there for him, especially during the hard times.

“Baba, my little boy, my mini me, my jagaban like you call yourself, my star boy. Raising you is a Journey I never knew would transform me into a vulnerable version of myself, in ways I never could have imagined.

It has made me more patient, more understanding, and more loving. Seeing you grow up and becoming your own person has been both beautiful and breath taking.

When I look at you I can’t contain the love my heart feels, in that moment the best I can do is stare at you for no reason and tell you that I love you my Baba.

When I was pregnant with you, I was not ready, I was still incessant on living my youthful extravagant life but now everything I do is you, from waking up, to eating, to working, in everything, I think about you.

Moon you are the smartest, kindest, cutest, most intelligent, most friendly and most giving little boy I have come across. The things you choose to say sometimes, amazes me. You are proof that indeed the fruit doesn’t fall far away from the tree.

You have been a source of joy to the entire household, you are loved beyond words, I have no doubt that you will make us proud, I thank God and bless the day June 29th that you were born. You are the light of my life. Seeing you grow up has been one of the greatest gifts I could have ever received.

Moon we’ll do this life thing together, I’ll always have your back. I will live for you, I promise to always be there and when life throws hard times your way, I promise to catch it first. I love you my son @princemunirnwoko”.

Source: mynigeria.com
