Regina Daniels shares a rare image of her two children in a photoshoot

Regina Daniels and sons

Regina Daniels has shared images of herself and her two children, Prince Munir and a baby brother, Khalifa, born two months ago.

In a post shared by the actress on Instagram, she held her baby boy while Munir Junior stood beside her for a photoshoot.



“REGAL. BLESSED. DIVINE. When I count my blessings, I count my Boys twice #mybiggestflex,” she captioned on August 29, 2022.



The actress in the pictures beamed with smiles while she clothed herself in a blue and gold sleeveless ball gown dress which she matched with her sons.



Regina’s two-year-old son completed his looks with a crown and sage with his name.



Although the family photo was beautiful, it missed the man himself, her husband, Prince Munir Ned Nwoko.

On June 29, 2022, Regina Daniels gave birth to a son, Prince Khalifa Nwoko, on the same day as her first boy, Prince Munir Nwoko Junior.



The Nollywood actress welcomed her second child with her millionaire husband in Jordan.



Both Daniels and Nwoko made this known via their Instagram pages with dazzling pictures of the baby and how she delivered.



The couple got married in April 2019, and the 38 years gap between them has been heavily criticised by many but this hasn’t phased their love at all.













ADA/BB