Regina Daniels sparks pregnancy rumours in latest photos

Actress Regina Daniels and her family

Ned Nwoko gains approval to run sports university

Regina Daniels' new photos cause a stir



Fans congratulate popular actress over alleged pregnancy



Fans of Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Regina Daniels Nwoko have congratulated her for what they suspect to be her second pregnancy with billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.



The 21-year-old mother of one welcomed her first child, Munir Neji aka Moon, in 2020 after his much-talked-about marriage to the 61-year-old successful businessman.

On Thursday, May 12, she took to her Instagram page to congratulate her husband, Mr Nwoko on his approval certificate to run a sports university at Idumuje Ugboko in Delta State.



"Join me to congratulate my husband once again as he receives the approval certificate for the sports university idumuje ugboko delta state Nigeria. This university is a huge win for all sports men and women in Nigeria and Africa at large. The goal is to provide an enabling high-tech environment for the training of world class sportsmen and women akin to a model of excellence in sports and academics," she wrote.



In the new photos, she appeared pregnant although she tried to conceal it with a long dress, according to her social media followers who have reacted to the said post.



Others commented that the young actress had also put on some weight, a common sign in pregnant women.

An Instagram follower @kellydrickly21 sent her well wishes although Regina is yet to confirm or deny the news. She wrote: "Baby number 2 loading save delivery bb."



Another @shattiaalice had this to say: "Sweet sis looks pregnant."



A third @clark_preye wrote: "Congratulations, baby numb 2 is coming."



Check out some reactions below:



















Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







