Relationship: Whitemoney raises alarm over level of deceit, betrayals he witnessed in 2 months

Whitemoney Grey.png Winner of Big Brother Naija, Whitemoney

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has lamented the level of deceit, betrayals, lies, cheating & unfaithfulness he witnessed in the past two months.

The Reality Show star made this known via his Twitter page where he further spilt that the rate of deceit and cheating in relationships has drastically increased.

“E be like say last last I will just date/marry myself oo cause the level of deceit, betrayals, lies, cheating & unfaithfulness I have witnessed in the past 2 months ehh hmm one need to hear from God directly before your emotions oo, speak to me Lord, I’m all ears,” he wrote.

See his post below:

