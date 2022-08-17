Relationship consultant shares personalised definition of love

Relationship consultant and family advocate, Kelly Daniels

Relationship consultant and family advocate, Kelly Daniels, has discussed what his interpretation of love is.

Defining love is in his own words, he agreed that it can be described in different ways. But to him, the most comfortable way to talk about love is the nature of God and it is basically reflected in his acts.



“Love I believe is His nature manifested in who He is or how He exhibits it so basically it’s the nature of God,” he explained.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge show’, he said, “You can’t love and not talk about God and you can’t talk about God and not talk about love. So love is actually God personified.”



According to him, many people call love emotions, feelings and every other thing that could be a support but all that is not love in itself.

“Care, attention, gifts, sex, marriage are not love. These things are very tricky and all of these emotions rather contribute to making love what it is and making it as rich and as potent as it should be. But it’s not what love is in the real sense,” he emphasised.



He moved on to say that although some people say love is patient and kind, that’s not love rather those are characteristics that reflect the personality of love.



“So again, love is a person, not a feeling or an act and love is God and the nature of God is love,” he reiterated.