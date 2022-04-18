Relationships end faster when you flaunt your partner on social media - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson warns lovers

Beware of gossip association, Yvonne Nelson to lovers



Yvonne admonishes couples to desist from flaunting their relationship



Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has argued that flaunting one's partner or relationship on social media is a catalyst for a breakup.



Yvonne has stated that her years of 'observation' have proven that keeping your relationship from the public's eye saves you from heartbreak.



Once you flaunt your partner, exes and persons who are jealous of your happiness will start feeding you with cheap gossip that might eventually affect your perception of your lover.

In a tweet dated April 16, Yvonne mentioned that 'gossip association' will go the length and breadth to destroy the bond.



"My observation….. a relationship will End if it has to but flaunting it on social media just speeds up the process. ( all the side chicks will come flying around and the gossip association will hold their weekly meeting for your sake) happy weekend guys," she wrote.



Some tweeps have welcomed her advice with others giving instances where relationships and marriages collapsed just because the persons involved were all over social media.



A Twitter handler @rickyderekk in response to Yvonne's viral tweet warned: "If you want to succeed in anything without much hate, keep it off social media. A whole lot of toxicity and bitterness happens there.



Another, @__williams6781 added: "I don’t see reasons one should flaunt his/her relationship online. It is called a relationship not for public opinions."

Contrary to Yvonne's tweet, a hander @PelumiOlugbenga argued that keeping the relationship off social media can not guarantee a long-lasting union.



"I have friends who flaunt their relationships and they’ve been dating happily for years. I have those who tried dating privately and they lasted only a few months. The problem is not the flaunting but the compatibility, values, and choices of the parties involved."



See Yvonne's tweet below:



