0
Menu
Entertainment

Relationships should be treated as partnership – Lady asserts

Girls Vibe 11.png Ekumfi Princess with her guests

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Customer Relations Executive and Entrepreneur, Gloria Yidaama Tampuri says people will have more successful relationships if they treat it as a partnership.

During an interview on eTV Ghana’s 'Girl Vibes' hosted by Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she said age shouldn’t be a barrier to dating.

“Relationship is a partnership, you’re bringing something to the table and I’m also bringing something so that we can put things together and make it work. When you do it well, that is when it ends in marriage but if you don’t partner well, that is when the relationship doesn’t go far,” Miss Tampuri said.

She also believes that it is important to find someone that has potential and is willing to partner to build each other’s potential.

“If you’re trying to help that person, get to where he wants to go and he’s always messing up, then you can’t be there. You have to walk out,” she warned.

The entrepreneur concluded that a relationship must be a mutual agreement between two parties to help each other achieve their dreams and realize their potential, therefore, it has nothing to do with age.

She noted that nevertheless, there must also be respect no matter how close or far apart the age gap between each other, and a good and positive vibe between the two people.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo
Mahama can't repeal E-Levy - Allotey Jacobs
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority