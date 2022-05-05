Relationships should be treated as partnership – Lady asserts

Ekumfi Princess with her guests

Customer Relations Executive and Entrepreneur, Gloria Yidaama Tampuri says people will have more successful relationships if they treat it as a partnership.

During an interview on eTV Ghana’s 'Girl Vibes' hosted by Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she said age shouldn’t be a barrier to dating.



“Relationship is a partnership, you’re bringing something to the table and I’m also bringing something so that we can put things together and make it work. When you do it well, that is when it ends in marriage but if you don’t partner well, that is when the relationship doesn’t go far,” Miss Tampuri said.



She also believes that it is important to find someone that has potential and is willing to partner to build each other’s potential.



“If you’re trying to help that person, get to where he wants to go and he’s always messing up, then you can’t be there. You have to walk out,” she warned.



The entrepreneur concluded that a relationship must be a mutual agreement between two parties to help each other achieve their dreams and realize their potential, therefore, it has nothing to do with age.

She noted that nevertheless, there must also be respect no matter how close or far apart the age gap between each other, and a good and positive vibe between the two people.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







