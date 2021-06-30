Releasing my E.P has brought me a lot of blessings – Eckow Hunter

Up and coming Ghanaian singer, Eckow Hunter

Up and coming Ghanaian singer, Eckow Hunter has disclosed that releasing his E.P ‘Love from the other side' has brought him many other blessings.

He mentioned that it took him 2 years to put the E.P together and, “The songs were 15 but we had to drop it down to 5 because we wanted to bring out the best”.



Talking about the inspiration behind the E.P and what influenced him to give it the title ‘Love form the other side' he said, “I put the song together for people around me whom I’m currently not able to support financially, I believe music is good for the soul, so they listening to it can also help ease the pressure their facing”.



Talking to Kula on Y107.9FM’s Wake N Bake on how the E.P has blessed him he shared, “People I wasn’t even expecting to come up to me did. Some international and some local. One lady from Holland texted me on Instagram after hearing the first song on the E.P which is ‘Show me that she wants to be on the remix”.

He went on to say that, other females from Germany and the US have also contacted him and they all want to be on his songs.



“While some want a collaboration on my next project, others want to do a remix on some of the songs on my E.P. So it’s really taking me far” he stated.



Eckow noted that he is currently signed to Master Mind music record label, “Which is actually a very young label but, they always hold me down and they are doing their best to push and promote my music”.