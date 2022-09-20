0
Relevancy in music is very critical - Paa Kwasi

Paa Kwasi Ghanaian artiste, Paa Kwasi

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: Nana Yaw Ayeh

Relevancy in music is critical for every musical artiste, regardless of whether their song is popular or not. By being active, you can ensure that your presence is felt by your audience.

Paa Kwasi is doing exactly that. And it makes him untouchable, keeping him going day after day. Nana Kwasi Aryeh, as he is known in real life, has always provided his admirers with back-to-back tunes to love. Since the dissolution of his last band (Dobble), every song he has published has had an impact on his journey.

Paa Kwasi was the lead singer of the now-defunct music group Dobble, which won the VGMA's 2017 Most Popular Song of the Year with their hit song "Christy."

After winning Highlife song of the year at the RTC Western Music Awards in 2018 as a solo act with his hit Ab3, the singer has been regularly providing singles and albums to his fans and music lovers.

He just released an extended play named "Expression," on which he collaborated with Raskuuku and Andy Dosty.

Paa Kwasi has returned with another Afro-Highlife song titled "Lobi," which has gone viral on the internet. George O'toin produced the new track, which is available on all digital platforms.

