Religion is now an insult to the creator – Avraham Ben Moshe

Avraham Ben Moshe, Leader of Common-Sense Family

Leader of Common-Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe, says religion has now become an insult to God.

According to him, religion is an act based on only beliefs and Christians especially have to accept this.



“If truly there’s a God somewhere, then religion has limited that God because it doesn’t make sense to me that Christians believe God only has one child and he will also allow that one son to die for sinners. Why is God impotent?” he asked.



Avraham Ben Moshe said this in an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s NsemPii.



The ardent critic of religion added that, “although we claim not to have seen God before, Christianity has limited God into being a man where God is always being referred to as a He.”

“I believe the concept of Christ dying to save the world is the reason most Christians are unable to stop sinning,” he said.



Avraham further explained that because Christians have been made to understand that they have a God who will save and forgive them whenever they sin, they continue to sin because they know they’ll be forgiven of their sins.



He emphasized Christians have a very poor concept about religion and until it changes, “we’ll continue to be misled.”