Rema opens up about his virginity, sparks dating rumours with Tems

Rema 2 Nigerian Musician, Rema

Thu, 7 Jul 2022

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has embarked on a fresh outpour of his emotions on Twitter.

In a series, of tweets on Tuesday. July 5, 2022, the singer bared some of his innermost thoughts about several topics including his love and sex lives.

In two of the tweets, the 21-year-old claimed that he’s a virgin while also revealing that he is in a relationship.

“I’m a virgin. Y’all have no proof against this statement,” he wrote.

“I’m dating,” Rema added.

He also shared a picture of Afrobeats singer Tems, stating that she is beautiful

Rema didn’t stop there as he changed his Twitter profile to a photo of the songstress.

“Tems is fine asf,” he tweeted.

His tweets about Tems have sparked dating rumors between the two singers.

Rema also had something to say about Wizkid in one of his tweets while adding that he meant no disrespect to anyone.

“All love, no disrespect tho. It might be a long while before Divine tweets again,” he wrote.

Recall the singer had gone on a similar Twitter rampage in May 2021.

In a previous Twitter rant in September 2020, Rema had similarly poured out his annoyance at critics.

The musician has won several awards and recognition since he came into the limelight. He has also established himself as a household name in the Nigerian music industry.

See tweets below:









Source: mynigeria.com
