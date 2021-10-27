5
'Remember me in your prayers' – Bed-ridden Afia Schwarzenegger begs fans

Wed, 27 Oct 2021 Source: ghbase.com

Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has pleaded with Ghanaians to pray for her after she has been hospitalized.

Although it is unclear what she is suffering from, it appears Afia Schwarzenegger is not feeling well from all indications.

In a video shared on her page, Afia Schwarznegger was captured lying down on a patient's bed in an undisclosed hospital.

Without stating the particular ailment she is suffering from, she captioned the video; 'Keep me in your prayers.'

One can recall that the comedienne has on countless occasions complained about knee fractures.

She once embarked on surgery at 37 military hospital as a result of her knee problems.

