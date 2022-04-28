Remorseful Kisa Gbekle flaunts handsome ‘baby boy’ online

Kisa Gbekle publicly flaunts son for the first time

Kisa Gbekle denies son in Delay interview



Ghanaians react to Kisa Gbekle’s video showcasing handsome son



Actress, Kisa Gbekle, has been spotted online hanging out with her handsome 2-year-old-son, whom she earlier denied in an interview with Delay TV.



This is the first time Kisa has publicly flaunted her child since she put to birth sometime in 2019.



Prior to this development, she finally admitted to having a son with Ghanaian artiste, Jeffery Kofi Gordor, popularly known as Nautyca, after vehemently denying it in an interview with Delay.

Kisa’s decision to finally speak the truth follows a series of public backlash she has since received after denying her child in that interview.



But in a new twist to events, the controversial socialite has been spotted on social media taking a stroll and playing with her son.



Social media users have shared their varied opinions on the said video which has since gone viral.



Watch the video below:



