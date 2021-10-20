Remove my name and picture from your event flyer – Joyce Blessing orders Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce blessing

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has ordered Evangelist Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa to pull down all flyers of her upcoming thanksgiving event which bears her image and name on them.



Joyce Blessing who seems furious after chancing upon her picture and name on Agradaa’s flyer and invitation card said they are not friends and as such, she does not want to be associated with her.



On the said flyer, Joyce Blessing was billed to perform alongside other artistes including Brother Sammy, Patience Nyarko, Jack Alolome and Anita Afriyie at the event which is scheduled for October 31, 2021.



But Joyce Blessing who seem unhappy about the situation has asked Nana Agradaa to stay far away from her.

According to Joyce, the fact that Agradaa once disrespected and embarrassed a pastor (name not mentioned) means she (Joyce Blessing) will not be spared.



“My fans and my management have drawn my attention to a flyer on social media in which the organizer is Mama Pat. My investigations tell me it is Nana Agradaa who is using other means to put me on her program. Please, I don’t want any trouble, remove my name and picture from your program. We are not friends. We all saw what you did to a pastor, not me, a sinner,” she said.



