Renowned music producer DJ Rab is dead

DJ Rab

DJ Rab drowns

Reggie Rockstone mourns colleague



Tears flow for DJ Rab



The death is reported of Rab Bakari, a renowned music producer who was known in the showbiz circles as DJ Rab.



GhanaWeb sources say DJ Rab drowned at Busua Beach, Sunday, March 6, 2022, after attempts to rescue him failed.



“DJ Rab is gone!” a Facebook post by content developer Nii Atakora Mensah read, to which DJ Ashmen replied: “Hiplife music has lost a pioneer.”

Rab’s colleague Reggie Rockstone also shared a picture of him with prayer and heart emojis.



Prior to this unfortunate incident, DJ Rab had shared a picture of himself smiling at the beach. Many industry persons have since been commenting on his post, expressing shock at his sudden demise.



About DJ Rab as shared on his blog



Rab Bakari had decades of hands-on experience as an authentic New York Hip Hop creator and a music corporate person. A DJ/Music Producer, breakdancer, graffiti artist and tech geek in the heyday of New York’s 1980s/90s Hip Hop boom, he took his experience around the world, mentoring and producing young, cutting-edge Hip-Hop artists in unusual places.



His network in House music, EDM, alt-soul, RnB, breakbeat and world music, placed him in a unique category as an individual. Unafraid to push Hip Hop past its US borders, Bakari was a driving force in creating the sound that is African Hip Hop today.

He also worked as a policymaker for physical packaging, eCommerce and Digital workflow within Universal Music Group. He has served label groups such as Island Def Jam; Republic Records; Interscope Geffen A&M; Classics Label Group, Universal Music Group Nashville; The Verve Music Group and Capitol Label Group as music biz executive.



He hosted/participated in panels at SXSW Music (USA); Social Media Week (Nigeria); CMJ Music Marathon (USA); Cariforum EU Business Forum (Jamaica); Geekend (USA); Kenya Music Week; WOMEX (Europe); Ghana DJ Awards and AFRIMA (Africa).



