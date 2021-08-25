‘Repented’ Akuapem Poloo back again with twerking moves

Actress Akuapem Poloo

• Akuapem Poloo has served her followers with a twerking video

• The actress has been missing in action for some time now



• Poloo in 2020 stated that she had repented and declared an end to nudity on social media



Actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo on Wednesday morning served her followers on Instagram with some twerking moves after a long break of ‘public display.’



The actress who was captured in a long dress twerked to Sarkodie's song where he made mention of her name in a verse.



The video has attracted several comments with her followers commending her for the moves. Akuapem Poloo wrote: "Tell me if you didn’t know I twerked for cardib when she came to GHANA @sarkodie #NoPressure Anything lol I miss you @iamcardib."

It would be recalled that in 2020, Poloo was sentenced to a 90-day jail term over the publication of obscene sexually graphic content on social media.



The actress was granted a bail of GH¢100,000 following her arrest in 2019 for sharing some nude photos of herself and her son on his birthday.



At a press briefing on Saturday, April 24, 2020, the actress declared an end to nudity on all her social media platforms.



“I didn’t know taking a picture with my son in that manner could take me to jail or put me in a big trouble, I didn’t know it was not a good thing. Whatever it is forgive me,” she pleaded to a tall list of individuals and groups including the President.



“Everyone please, I beg, forgive me. I didn’t do that intentionally. I am your kid sister, I am your child, I am your daughter please forgive me and I want to say this to my colleagues, the young ones who are coming that it is not a good act. I didn’t know and I did it, and this is what I’ve gotten myself into. So please, especially the nudity, I beg you we should put a stop to it. Nudity is not good; it is not good at all,” she said.