Rescue Adiepena from Afia Schwarzenegger - Linda Osei to Social Welfare

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TikToker, Linda Osei is the latest to involve herself in a verbal banter with actress Afia Schwarzenegger resulting in both parties levelling allegations against each other.

According to Linda, the actress has proven that she is not fit to raise her adopted 8-year-old daughter, Adiepena.

The Tikoker who is based in the United Kingdom has therefore called on Social Welfare and appropriate authorities to, as a matter of urgency, rescue the young girl from her mother whom she claims has exposed her to alcoholism and smoking.

Linda also alleged that Adiepena has been caught in a live video smoking an illegal substance handed to her by her mother.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has also gone dirty by raining insults and curses on two of Linda's daughters who are also social media influencers.

The ongoing beef has witnessed social media users throwing their weight behind the women who have vowed to tarnish each other's image by revealing 'deadly' secrets about their children.

Check out the video below:



Watch the latest episode of our programmes below:





