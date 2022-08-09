0
Menu
Entertainment

Reshuffle needless, fire mediocre Ministers – KSM

KSM 2?resize=680%2C430&ssl=1 Kwaku Sintim-Misa alias KSM

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghana's King of Comedy, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) believes it is needless for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle Ministers in the wake of calls from even among members of the governing party.

He is instead calling for non-performing appointees to be fired and not shuffled around to continue exhibiting their incompetence.

The satirist in a tweet said it will be needless for a mediocre Minister to be sent to another Ministry to extend his mediocrity.

He said: “I do NOT believe in Ministerial Reshuffle. If a minister is MEDIOCRE on the job, U don’t move them to another ministry to extend their mediocrity. U FIRE them. Call for a drastic SYSTEM OVERHAUL and not a RESHUFFLE”.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has stated that he believes that his Ministers deserve plaudits for their work.

He says calls for reshuffle is coming from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who want to destabilise his government and some jobless persons within the NPP.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Related Articles: