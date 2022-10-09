Respect DKB for holding comedians down – Ghanaian comedians told

DKB

Sally Frimpong Mann, has asked Ghanaian stand-up comedians to respect Derick Kobina Bonney a.k.a. DKB for holding on the Ghanaian comedy even when people did not believe in it.

According to her, DKB cannot be taken out of the equation when celebrating the successes of comedy in Ghana.



Sally noted on Hitz FM's 'Daybreak Hitz' that DKB had sacrificed a lot to give the comedy in Ghana this new pat and urged Ghanaian comedians to respect him.



“I think comedians should respect DKB for holding them down. He pulled all the comedians up. Sometimes, he will use his own money to support shows when sponsors do not come. He has sacrificed himself,” Sally said.

Over the past years, Ghanaian stand-up comedians have been putting up their own shows, something that never happened.



Some of the comedians organising their own shows include OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Lekzy, Jacinta, among others.