1
Menu
Entertainment

Respect DKB for holding comedians down – Ghanaian comedians told

DKB WHITE.png DKB

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sally Frimpong Mann, has asked Ghanaian stand-up comedians to respect Derick Kobina Bonney a.k.a. DKB for holding on the Ghanaian comedy even when people did not believe in it.

According to her, DKB cannot be taken out of the equation when celebrating the successes of comedy in Ghana.

Sally noted on Hitz FM's 'Daybreak Hitz' that DKB had sacrificed a lot to give the comedy in Ghana this new pat and urged Ghanaian comedians to respect him.

“I think comedians should respect DKB for holding them down. He pulled all the comedians up. Sometimes, he will use his own money to support shows when sponsors do not come. He has sacrificed himself,” Sally said.

Over the past years, Ghanaian stand-up comedians have been putting up their own shows, something that never happened.

Some of the comedians organising their own shows include OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Lekzy, Jacinta, among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong