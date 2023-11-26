Respond to violence with violence if that makes you feel good – Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko has said there is nothing wrong with an individual responding to violence with violence once the physical retaliation makes the individual feel better.

Making a submission on the lyrical battle between rappers Strongman and Kweku Smoke, the gospel star said on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee that while she is unhappy about the insults both rappers had hurled at their respective families, she is not against their decision to lock horns.



“Beef is good but they should exclude parties who are not involved,” she stated on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Moving away from the rap battle, Patience Nyarko emphasized the importance of responding when one cannot simply ignore an offense. According to her, the inability to forgive and overlook may pose risks to an individual. In her perspective, there are instances where responding may be necessary for one's well-being.



She said: “We are grownups. If someone offends you, and you don’t feel like forgiving the fellow; you want to retaliate, retaliate, but don’t include innocent ones.”

“There was even a misunderstanding in Heaven. Why do we feel because it’s related to the gospel, we should always swallow a chill pill when someone offends you? If someone steps on your toes and you want to forgive the person, forgive them. But if you crave retaliation, retaliate. After that, discard the incident. That’s what God wants.”



She continued: “It is normal to retaliate. Don’t make it seem as though Christians are not supposed to do so; that’s hypocritical; I don't like that!”



