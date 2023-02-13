Return the land cruiser of your husband's first wife – Tonardo to Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Nana Tonardo has asked Afia Schwarzenegger to return the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado she goes about flaunting in town.

Alleging that the said vehicle was acquired through blackmail, Tonardo established that it belongs to Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband’s first wife.



Earlier, Afia’s ‘best friend turned nemesis’, Nana Tonardo, alleged that the former is currently married to a chief as a second wife.



This comes after videos capturing Afia in a bridal kente gown and spotted with a wedding ring went viral on social media.



“Afia Schwarzenegger has snatched someone’s husband with maximum speed. She is now a second wife to a certain chief. As for the chief, I won’t mention his name now. At the right time, the chief’s wife will speak. Men really have a problem. I don’t know what it is about Afia Schwarzenegger. Is it about her artificial butt, face, nose, face and body? What is so special about her body?” Tonardo earlier stated on social media.



Spreading more allegations in relation to the development, Tonardo said Afia blackmailed her way into becoming a second wife.

He said Afia Schwarzenegger is currently in possession of her ‘co-wife’s vehicle which she has blatantly refused to return.



“You got the Toyota Prado through blackmail. Before I forget, that particular car belongs to his first wife so return it. Whether you like it or not, the Prado belongs to the first wife of the chief and we will take it back. We will take it for her! Queen mother number one, I greet you.



“I don’t know what you fed the chief with, that compelled him to marry you. Or maybe you used ‘do as I say’ charm with a touch of blackmail. So, you haven’t stopped this? As for the chief, I know his hands have been tied up. I know Afia holds some evidence about him. Be careful when you leave your phones around women,” he stressed in a video shared on Instagram.



Nana Tonardo further noted that Afia had always dreamt of earning the ‘wife of a king’ title, as she has ‘lowkey’ envied some female celebrities who held that status.



“You want to compare yourself to Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and Oheneyere Gifty Anti. So lowkey you wanted to be a Queen mother so bad,” he added.

