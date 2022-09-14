1
Return the support you receive – Lydia Forson to Ghanaian musicians

Lydia Forson 47dbd.png Lydia Forson

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian movie star Lydia Forson has admonished Ghanaian musicians to reciprocate the promotional support they receive from actors like herself on social media.

She said this via her Twitter handle @lydiaforson on Monday, 12 September, 2022.

“I’m very intentional about promoting Ghanaian music; I don’t always get it right but I try,” she began.

“When I make reels, a Ghanaian song is always my first choice, before others,” she shared adding: “Support is intentional.”

The multiple-award winning actor cum writer then charged music makers in Ghana to return the support.

“But errr I want y’all to give the same support to our movie industry dammit."

Source: classfmonline.com
