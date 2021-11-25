Rev Charlotte Oduro wanted a divorce, but I refused – Husband reveals

Rev Charlotte Oduro and husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro

Husband of marriage counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Sacred Dr. Solomon Oduro, has revealed that his wife fought hard for divorce in the early days of their marriage.

He also commended her for her growth after the stormy trials of their marriage and her insight to use her experience as a testimony to build homes.



In an interview with ZionFlex, the founder of the Royal Victory Family Chapel International spoke about the outspoken nature of his wife, Rev Charlotte Oduro, and her utterances regarding marital issues.



“Apart from the calling on her life, the experience is best. Before, she did not respect me, and she was being influenced by my own colleague pastors and she wasn’t ready to submit as a woman and also didn’t know who she was.



“If you are a man and a woman doesn’t respect or appreciate you, it hurts. She wanted to divorce on so many occasions, but I told her, no, I won’t leave you.”

When asked why he refused to grant his wife a divorce, the clergyman stated that he swore to himself to intimately engage only one woman in his lifetime.



He said, “My spirit doesn’t like divorce, and I know how divorce is. And I have told myself that I would only marry and live with one woman. So my whole life I have known only one woman. Even if she still goes ahead to divorce me, I prefer to be alone and focus on the work of God. And these principles helped me to pursue her all the time.”



Apostle Solomon Oduro also acknowledged the need for their young marriage to have gone through all those trials. He believes their marital testimony will inspire others to hold fast to their convictions.



“So whatever she was doing, I wasn’t bothered. I have enough patience… I know how to endure… I know how to pray… I know how to survive in the storm. God gave us the grace to pass the test so that another brother would be inspired by our testimony.”