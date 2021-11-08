Rev. Danso Abeam enstooled as ‘Nkosuohene’ for Ngleshi Amanfro

Rev. Danso Abeam has been enstooled as development chief for Ngleshie Amanfro traditional area

Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso has been enstooled as the development chief (Nkosuohene) for the Ngleshie Amanfro traditional area.



The title was conferred on him by the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro area, Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV at a colourful ceremony in Accra.



In a couple of pictures that have gone viral on the internet, Rev. Danso Abeam was captured in a rich kente outfit and adorned with some gold ornaments.

He was accompanied by some high-profile personalities including the former finance minister, Kwabena Duffour and the General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Salifu Amoako.



The title was conferred on him following some tremendous achievements he is reported to have undertaken in that area.



Rev. Danso Abeam is touted as the first individual to set up a tertiary institution in the area.



He is also said to have constructed some hospitals, roads, markets, bridges and has granted educational sponsorship for some of the youth in the area.



