Rev Denzel Agyemang Prempeh set to release 'Noko Noko B3'

Official artwork for the project

Gospel musician and pastor, Rev Denzel Prempeh has scheduled the release of his single 'Noko Noko B3' for May 9, 2022.

The title of the song is a Ga phrase translated as 'There's absolutely nothing'. The preacher hopes to motivate the general public to trust in God, the Creator of the universe who is more than capable.



"What God cannot do doesn't exist," he said as he reiterated that the song is a spirit-filled tune to remind all of God's power and love.



He further mentioned that the single is expected to draw listeners into a place of personal devotion and intimacy with God.



Rev Denzel Prempeh is the team leader of the Heartbeat Ministries and convener of 'Touching God's heart' - a flagship annual worship service.

Born and raised in Ghana, his career started in 2010 with the establishment of 'HeartbeatMusic'. He has since released two live albums, 'Tent Experience' in 2014, 'A Sound from Heaven' in 2015, an extended play, 'Jesus medley' and four singles,'Sweet Holy Spirit' in 2017, 'Obiaa Enihor', 'Meni Obiaa' and 'Ayeyi' all in 2018 under the record label 'HeartbeatMusic'.



He is a reverend pastor at Destiny Chapel, Mount Zion in Adenta, Accra.



