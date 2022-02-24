Rev. Joe Beecham to headline Kent Worship in UK

Rev Joe Beecham

Source: GNA

Ghanaian pastor and renowned musician Rev Joe Beecham will storm the United Kingdom (UK) on March 5, 2022 to headline the Kent Worships event this year.

The event which will be hosted by Rev Dr Henry Godson-Afful will also have dignitaries such as Pastor Kwame Amponsah (UK), Papa Richie (UK), Pastor Matthew- Godson-Afful, (UK), Anointed Edmund and Dayo Bello (UK).



The list continues with Michael E, Pastor Augustine Aboagye, Min Ann-Marie MacCarthy, KLCI choir, ICGC Greater Grace Choir, Min Daniel & BFMi UK Praise team, PHCC choir and GCC choir among others that will equally grace the event.



Additionally, the Kent Worships 2022 will take place at Victory Academy School, Magpie Hall Road, Chatham, ME4 5JB, UK.

Patrons are expected to note that the show will kick off at exactly 4pm through to 9pm respectively.



