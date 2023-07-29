Rev. Obofour’s ‘highly-esteemed’ wife is now a caregiver - Diamond Appiah alleges

Diamond Appiah has stood to the defense of Rev. Owusu Bempah in his fight with Rev. Isaac Obofour.

Diamond took to social media to hurl insults at Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara, in a bid to respond to the Anointed Palace Chapel founder’s earlier statements.



Rev. Obofour and Rev. Owusu Bempah have been at war with each other since 2021, following reports of rivalry.



In 2021, Obofour also alleged that Owusu Bempah had hired bloggers to post derogatory and fabricated articles about him and they have since been each other’s nemesis.



But the two have resuscitated their feud and Obofour was said to have slammed Rev Bempah and his wife recently.



This development, has prompted Diamond Appiah to respond on behalf of Owusu Bempah, whom she refers to as ‘godfather’.

In a bid to hit Obofour where it hurts the most, he roped in his wife, Queen Ciara, who also had a fair share of the insults.



She described Queen Ciara as ugly, whiles claiming that the ‘Appointed Palace Chapel first lady’ is currently a caregiver in the States.



“Your wife, Ciara who you sent to the US to do a live-in job can’t even spell her name and she always has issues with immigration anytime she travels. You left this monkey at home to insult Papa Bempah’s wife? I once saw her without a wig and I got startled. Don’t you get scared when you see her at home? is that why you chase the small girls? my legs are nicer than her entire body. Your wife was selling ice kenkey when you met her,” Diamond fumed.



Diamond’s rants, however, have triggered heavy responses from Nana Agradaa and Ayisha Modi.



