Rev Obofour's wife preaches the power of karma in new video

Queen Ciara better known as Bofowaa, wife of popular preacher, Rev. Obofour has disclosed that her understanding of the 'law of karma' is the major reason behind her resolve not to hit back at persons who attack and spread falsehood about her and her family.



On Saturday, April 30, Bofowaa shared a video of herself looking dapper in a green silk outfit with the caption that read: "Sometimes you have to walk away and let karma take over. Good morning to you all."



The background audio explained that people who do not fight their critics but rather keep mute are the most dangerous people on earth.



Queen Ciara furthered that persons who tarnish her hard-earned reputation should better prepare for the day of karma.

According to the law of karma, whatever thoughts or energy you put out, you get back whether good or bad.



