Rev. Obofour spills his major plan for 2022

Rev. Isaac Antwi Agyei popularly known as ‘Obofour’ has highlighted his intentions to massively expand his church in 2022.



The Anointed Palace Chapel General Overseer said his biggest plan this year is to add about 1,000 branches to his already existing 378 branches of churches.



This according to him is part of his blueprint to win one million souls in 2022.

“Currently I have 378 churches but this year I’m expanding the branches to 1,000. Don’t joke with me. We’re going to win 1million souls this year. People will doubt what I’m saying now because, in Ghana, we hate to see ourselves grow. The problem with Ghanaians is that we love, accept foreign things and detest things that are locally made here.” He stated in a Facebook live video.



Meanwhile, Rev. Obofour’s church, the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) has branches both in Accra and in Kumasi.



He is said to have commenced his church at Mamponten, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, before settling down in Accra.



