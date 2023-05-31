Reverend Obofour gifts street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame GH¢15,000

Reverend Obofour

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has gifted popular street preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame a whopping GH¢15,000.

Rev Obofour gave this money out to the struggling preacher as his way of showing his appreciation and also honouring his invitation to his church.



In a video that has gone viral, Rev. Obofour was heard ordering the financial secretaries of his church to get the money ready for the preacher by close of church service.



Before making the presentation, Obofour had a conversation with Suro Nyame and asked him to speak about life on the streets and the ghetto as a preacher.



Evangelist Suro Nyam spoke about how he moved from ghettos to ghettos to preach and win souls for Christ.



When he was asked if he takes offertory at the ghettos since every preacher needs money to fund his Ministry, the outspoken young pastor disclosed that sometimes he rather gives people money at the ghetto after preaching.



Rev Obofour went further to advise him to start a church so that the souls he wins at the ghettos will attend the church.

He urged him to start gradually and build a transformation temple that will double as a rehabilitation center for lost souls he wins at the ghettos so they don’t go back to life the wayward life.



Watch video below:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







