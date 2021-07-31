The new album 'No Pressure' was officially released on July 30

Source: GNA

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has released the much-awaited "No Pressure" album, a multi-genre mix of Hip-hop and Gospel.

The 15-track album is a music blockbuster and a well-crafted masterpiece with big names like Wale, Giggs, Oxlade, Harmonize, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesi Arthur, among others complimenting Sarkodie's delivery with their respective verses.



Some tracks on the album including "No Fugazy", "Coachella" featuring Kwesi Arthur and "Vibration" with Vic Mensah, which were released prior to the debut of the album continue to dominate the Ghanaian music charts over the past weeks.



Sarkodie who is undoubtedly most decorated Ghanaian artiste of all time kick starts the album with a hard-hitting 'Intro' which talks about his journey in the music industry and also sets the pace on what listeners should expect on other tracks.



He follows up with some steady bars on "Rollies and Cigars" throwing shots at some artistes and personalities who have critiqued him over past years and was produced by Kayso.



Midway through the album comes a line-up of intriguing rap artiste with "Jaara" featuring Medikal, "Married To The Game" featuring South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and "Fireworks" a cool mid-tempo hip-hop tune featuring American rapper, Wale.

Sarkodie goes on a soul searching mission with "Don't Cry" featuring Benerl and "I Wanna Love You" tune featuring Harmonize and these tunes will certainly arouse emotions of music lovers.



Sarkodie finishes off the album with a gospel tune "I'll Be There" featuring MOG Music, an inspirational and highly spirited song ministration that would draw believers close to their maker.



Sarkodie's "No Pressure" album is a manifestation of real-life happenings and would certainly, inspire the masses as well as bagging some local and international honours in the coming months.



The "No Pressure'' album is the seventh studio album from Sarkodie with other six being "Makye" (2009), "Rapperholic" (2012), Sarkology (2014), "Mary" (2015), "Highest" (2017), "Black Love" 2019.