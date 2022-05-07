0
Rex Omar to release pure roots reggae this year

Rex Omar New 34.png Veteran artiste, Rex Omar

Sat, 7 May 2022

Ace Highlife artist who is also the chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organization, (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has disclosed his intention to release pure roots reggae songs this year to help boost the interest in reggae songs in the country.

The “Abiba” hitmaker who is known for recording highlife songs has made up his mind to shift from his usual highlife songs to reggae songs henceforth.

According to the highlife artist on his Facebook page, Mr Rex indicated that he is going to release Roots Reggae songs this year.

He, therefore, called on the general public and the Reggae lovers to get ready.

Below is what he wrote on his Facebook page:

Source: otecfmghana.com
