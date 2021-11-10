Ria Boss delivers soulful performance at Nya's release party

Ria Boss welcomes Nya to the music world with a soulful performance

Ria Boss stirred the emotions and captured the hearts of many as she delivered a soulful performance at a release party held on November 5, 2021, to celebrate the budding artist, Nya.

Held at Tortuga Island in Osu, the evening saw performances from other artists, including Kirani Ayat, Marince Omario, Narah, Robbie IV, Avit, and a host of others.



Cat Mama's performance was one for one of the books, leading patrons to tears and demanding an encore performance.



Ria Boss performed Somali Rose, an unreleased song from her upcoming album set for release in January 2022, inviting two persons from the crowd to join her on stage.



The second song on her set was her 2018 release, Low, from her #ThankGodItsRia EP series, which got the crowd singing along with her. A highlight of the night was the crowd cheering for Cat Mama and screaming for an encore. For an encore stage, Ria sang Equal from her 2018 EP, Loveflux.





Ria Boss is currently gearing towards the release of her first full-length album, Remember.



She is also set to appear on the 'Where are the Womxn' panel discussing “Creative Access for Women in the Arts and Creative Industries in Accra on 20 November 2021.



'Where are the Womxn' is Accra’s first women-centered festival and a foundation for women in the creative industries in West Africa to network.



