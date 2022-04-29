Ria Boss releases new album 'Remember'

Ria Boss is a Ghanaian songstress

Shortly after the release of her first single of 2022, "Somali Rose," Ria Boss released her debut live album, Remember, on April 29, 2022.

The 11-track album is an ode to self-reflection and an invitation into Ria Boss' mind, traveling through familiar pains, losses, truth, and love. Cat Mama explores the theme of love with songs like "Tides," "Real Love," Kisses Under The Moon," "Equal Remix," and the already released "Somali Rose."



Remember is Ria Boss’ first body of work after her 2019 THANKGODITSRIA EP series. It is the perfect showcase of her thoughtful songwriting and honeycomb vocals, taking listeners on a journey through her vast melodic range. It is also a testament to Ria Boss' expressive and profound lyricism, with all songs on the album written by her.



Ria Boss recruits musical director NiiQuaye Aryee and the Ghanaian band, The Musical Lunatics, for the live arrangement of all songs on the album except the interlude. Remember features collaborations from Ghanaian rappers Joey B, Ko-Jo Cue, and Ghana-based Cameroonian singer T'neeya. Describing her collaborators as special and perfect, Ria Boss said "every artist understood the assignment and went above and beyond for me."

About Ria Boss



Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist. In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse. "Born Day Intro," from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, sound tracking on the HBO series "I May Destroy You."