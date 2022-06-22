‘Rich kids’ display luxury, wealth at GIS prom night

Snippets of Ghana International School’s prom night go viral

GIS students storm their prom night in expensive cars



GIS prom: Rich parents spend a fortune on their kids’ appearance



There was a total shutdown at the Ghana International School where kids of the ‘movers and shakers’ and the ‘affluent Ghanaian community’ showed up in grand style for their prom night held on June 20, 2022.



It was an interesting sight to behold as social media users who have always wondered what a rich kid’s prom looked like had the opportunity to feed their eyes.



Looking like they were in a world of their own, these students rolled out in the latest Rolls Royces, Ferraris, Bentleys and other expensive cars belonging to their rich parents.

It may seem crazy to the ordinary Ghanaian, but each parent of these students might have perhaps, had to bust out their credit cards to make sure their kids stand tall among the rest.



From stunning ball gowns to custom-made suits, all the expensive outfits and accessories flaunted by these rich kids could perhaps cost more than someone’s university tuition.



That wasn’t all, just as practiced in the western schools, they partied the night away and a ‘Mr. Prom’ was crowned.



Watch the video below:





Pictures by grahl_photographyEB/BOG