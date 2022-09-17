Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted ways with Lynx Entertainment

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment, Richard Mensah

Music executive and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment, Richard Mensah, popularly known as Richie, has opened up on the actual reasons for which Ghanaian rapper Asem, parted ways with his outfit.

In an exclusive interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM, Richie explained that although initially, Lynx Entertainment had a healthy and productive relationship with Asem, Lynx Entertainment had to end their contract with the rapper because he had the intentions of establishing his own record label.



Richie believes that this ambition by the rapper probably made him have divided attention.



“Asem didn’t leave the label. We ended the contract because of where things had gotten to. I think it was evident he wanted to leave. He had started taking certain actions on his own. So, it was like so let’s just part ways,” he noted.



Aside from Asem’s intention of starting his own record label, Richie revealed that, a financial misunderstanding between them and a rape allegation against the rapper hastened the end of their business journey.

He said, “I remember when the news was about to break, somebody called me from the newspaper that was about to break it and said, guys, I just saw this article; it is too late to do anything about it but I am letting you guys know so that you would know how to handle it when it gets out tomorrow and everything so we said okay, cool. So, we were waiting for the paper to come so we know how to respond. So, when the paper came, what shocked us was they had already interviewed him about it and he hadn’t told us anything about it. In his response, he said that he was going to leave it for his new management to handle.”



He continued, “we signed a two-year Glo deal. The payment was supposed to have been made in four [tranches]. The label only enjoyed from the first payment out of the four. For the rest, Asem spoke to them that they should pay the monies to him directly which was against the contract.”



EAN/BOG