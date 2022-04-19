Rick Ross shows love to Black Sherif, Kwesi Authur, Quamina MP

Rick Ross

American rapper, Rick Ross has sent out special shout outs to some musicians in Africa who are doing exceptionally well with their crafts with Ghana’s Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP earning a mention.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the American said he spent the Easter holidays on the African soil which he described as a “beautiful motherland” and wanted to show love to some talents from the continent.



“I feel it’s not enough [the way] American artistes are shedding light on Africa, supporting African artistes. So, what I want to do is wake up, I’m going out to the city, the slums, places that the police don’t even what to go,” he said before bigging up some talents of which Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Quamina MP featured.



This is not the first time Rick Ross has shown love to a Ghanaian artiste. In 2019, he performed with CJ Biggerman after the young rapper stunned him with his rap skills on the American’s arrival in the country. Rick Ross shared the stage with CJ Biggerman during his performance at Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave concert, a gesture the young rapper cherished.

Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Quamina MP have all cemented their brands in the Ghanaian music industry in the last couple of years. They have released monster hits and increased their audience appeal as they stay relevant in the showbiz space.



Black Sherif, for instance, has maintained a solid identity with the release of ‘First Sermon’, ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘Kwaku The Traveller’. Quamina MP has ‘Amanfour Girls’, ‘Feel Okay’ and ‘WYD’ to his credit while Kwesi Arthur has ‘Grinding’ among others.



