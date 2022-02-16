‘Riding on controversies to get the numbers is not my style’ - King Promise

King Promise

King Promise promises to do better

King Promise says with the right management, artistes do well



King Promise says he doesn’t want to be distracted from his goal



King Promise has assured Ghanaians he isn't the artiste who rides on the back of controversies to sail through in the music industry.



According to him in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, being with the right management makes it quite easier for one to reach the top.



“With the right management, making it to the top is quite easier and I must say my management team has been very helpful. The year 2022 is going to be a fantastic one for me because I have a lot to offer Ghanaians,” he said.



The ‘commando’ crooner further asserted that some artistes become successful by entangling themselves in controversies but that isn’t the case for him.

“Some musicians are okay putting their personal stuff out there, be controversial and still be successful musicians but not me. I just don’t want to be distracted from my aim of becoming that wonderful musician,” he said.



“Riding on controversies to get the numbers is not my style. I’d rather focus my energy on doing good music for the fans to enjoy. First of all, I am known as a musician and I want to be remembered for good music. I don’t see the need to reply or respond to issues that do not relate to my music career,” he added.



A few weeks ago, CEO of 3 Music, Baba Sadiq vowed never to put the King Promise on any of his shows after suffering what he said was abuse at the hands of King Promise and his management at the Wildaland Festival this Christmas.



In response to the allegations levelled against him, King Promise refuted claims made by Sadiq in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi.



“I’m not hurt by what he did. When you have done something, then it gets to you, but I haven’t done anything. I was looking forward to performing at Wildaland. It looked beautiful, but we didn’t come to an agreement,” he said.