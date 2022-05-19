Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Rihanna reportedly delivers a baby boy

A$AP Rocky is officially a father



Popular singer flaunts baby bump



Celebrated singer and owner of Fenty Beauty and Skincare, Rihanna, has delivered a baby boy, according to a report by TMZ.



Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their bundle of joy on May 13, 2022, but have kept the news private despite tons of congratulations that have poured out from across the globe to the love birds.



TMZ added that the couple's first child was delivered in Los Angelos, USA.



The 'Diamonds' hitmaker on February 6, 2022, broke the news of her pregnancy after months of speculations and has since flooded the internet with her baby bump photos.

Rihanna is yet to go public with the big news or the name of her first child.



Bad Gal Riri last made a social media post a week ago when she announced that her skincare will be launching in Ghana and seven other African countries.



The post read: "I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica."



