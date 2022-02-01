‘Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single’ - DJ Cuppy broods

DJ Cuppy worried about her single life

The billionaire’s daughter claims she has dated all sorts of men



Miss Atedola recounts dating a bus driver



Disc jockey and Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has reacted to Rihanna’s pregnancy photoshoot with her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky.



According to the female DJ in a Twitter post she shared on January 31, she is single while American singer, Rihanna, is heavily pregnant for her boyfriend.



“Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single,” she tweeted.

In pictures that went viral on Monday on various social media platforms since Rihanna’s rumoured pregnancy, the heavily pregnant singer was seen accessorized in a long chain while wearing an expensive Channel coat exposing her belly.



She matched her look with a distressed pair of jeans and neatly tied her hair in a bun while the other half of her hair was let loose.



DJ Cuppy who isn't so delighted because she worries about her single life went viral after she opened up on her past relationships and dating experience in an interview.



In an interview, DJ Cuppy affirmed she dated all kinds of men including going on a date with a bus driver.



“I dated all kinds of men, well not every single type of men and what I find working for me right now is the 9-5, no social media, doesn't care, and I find them on apps”, she said.

DJ Cuppy furthermore mentioned she pays 400 pounds for joining the apps she uses in meeting men.



One of the apps she mentioned to be on was Rya which is popular for meeting stars. She added that she sees nothing wrong with going out with a bus driver and told the interviewer to have an open mind if she wants to date.



