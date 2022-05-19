Rihanna reportedly gives birth to first child

Rihanna with her man, A$AP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed their son

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to a baby boy. The Fenty Beauty founder and A$AP Rocky officially welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ. The name of their son is yet to be announced.

The Diamonds singer debuted her baby bump in January in New York City while she was photographed together with her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old billionaire was wearing distressed jeans with a long pink jacket that was not buttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump.



Since then, she has been at several public events wearing crop tops, miniskirts and low-slung jeans, putting her baby bump on full display.



She told Vogue magazine last month that she decided not to shop for maternity clothes when she realized she was pregnant.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” said the Barbadian singer, who covers Vogue’s May 2022 issue in a red lace Alaïa catsuit and matching gloves.



Rihanna believes that pregnancy should not be hidden.