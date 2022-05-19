0
Menu
Entertainment

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to first child

Asap Anhd Rihanna3.png Rihanna with her man, A$AP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed their son

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: face2faceafrica.com

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to a baby boy. The Fenty Beauty founder and A$AP Rocky officially welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ. The name of their son is yet to be announced.

The Diamonds singer debuted her baby bump in January in New York City while she was photographed together with her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old billionaire was wearing distressed jeans with a long pink jacket that was not buttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump.

Since then, she has been at several public events wearing crop tops, miniskirts and low-slung jeans, putting her baby bump on full display.

She told Vogue magazine last month that she decided not to shop for maternity clothes when she realized she was pregnant.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” said the Barbadian singer, who covers Vogue’s May 2022 issue in a red lace Alaïa catsuit and matching gloves.

Rihanna believes that pregnancy should not be hidden.

Source: face2faceafrica.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor