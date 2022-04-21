Rihanna’s 'baby daddy' ASAP Rocky arrested

ASAP Rocky is a popular American rapper and the father of Rihanna's child

Popular American rapper, ASAP Rocky, has been arrested following investigations into a shooting that occurred in November 2021.



According to a Los Angeles police report, the star was taken into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, whiles returning from a holiday with his girlfriend, Rihanna.



The Los Angeles Police Department said the arrest was made in connection with an "argument between two acquaintances" which resulted in shots being fired.

According to a victim’s complaint contained in the police report, ASAP Rocky, who was walking with two others, approached him on the street with a handgun.



He among other things claimed that the artiste shot at him three to four times and that he believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.



The Los Angeles Police Department said the victim had sustained a "minor injury" after which his assailants "fled on foot".



The rapper, who has been released on bail of $550,000 (£421,000), will make his first appearance in court on August 17.



