'Rihanna, sign me up, I’m ready to be your ambassador' – Efia Odo campaigns

Rihanna

Efia Odo wants a job with Rihanna's firm

Efia Odo 'applies' for the job on Twitter



Rihanna's range of beauty products to launch across Africa



Efia Odo has 'applied' for an ambassadorial position on Twitter but she would have to wait to see if she gets a response there or through other back channels.



The daring socialite has expressed interest in being a brand ambassador for the Fenty Beauty and Skin range of products - an outfit owned by Barbadian music star and fashion icon, Rihanna.



"Rihanna sign me upppp I’m ready to be your ambassador!!!!" Odo wrote quoting Rihanna's official announcement on Twitter of the arrival of her body care range of products on the African continent.

The artiste cum businesswoman posted on Twitter (May 10) that the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin range of products will be dropping in Africa on May 27th. Ghana is one of eight African countries that she mentioned in her announcement.



The tweet which has since attracted massive reactions from across the world was composed of four portraits of herself in which she is wearing a white dress with matching headgear.



The caption read: "I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!



"Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin [sic] at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica."





Rihanna sign me upppp I’m ready to be your ambassador!!!! https://t.co/KrWNPxAc4Z — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) May 10, 2022

The Fenty Beauty range hit the global makeup ecosystem when it was launched in September 2017, and has since gone on to produce multiple variants.



Fenty Beauty became one of the first makeup brands to offer over 40 (now 50) foundation shades. Makeup brands have notoriously failed to cater to Black and brown communities, and Fenty came around to show them how it's done, Okay Africa wrote in its review of the product.



It added that the company sits under luxury French corporation LVMH, and said the company gave Fenty global distribution through multinational retailers Sephora. Sephora products were not easily accessible to African clientele — until now.