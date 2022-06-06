0
Menu
Entertainment

Rising artiste PVD embarks on a media tour in Nigeria

Victor Asemota Ghana-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Victor Asemota

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: Cypress GH

Ghana-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Victor Asemota, known in showbiz circles as PVD is currently in Nigeria on a media tour.

It follows the recent release of the infectious record ‘FAYA,’ which is making an impact on music charts on the continent.

The tour will see him visit the biggest media houses and publications in the West African country. He is also expected to meet influencers and tastemakers in the Nigerian media and music industry.

PVD’s music career kicked off some seven years ago at the age of 18 as a drummer in the church where his father is a pastor.

He signed his first record deal in 2018 with HHG Records. His first official single “Raba’ was released in the same year, followed by titles including ‘Tender’ and ‘Famame’ featuring the late Ebony Reigns and Shatta Wale respectively.

PDV’s sound is upbeat, and urban and provides the feel of relatability. That has led to industry watchers projecting him as ‘an artist to watch.’

His craft is inspired by the likes of Ghana’s Highlife music icons, Daddy Lumba, Fela Kuti, Samini, WizKid, Burna Boy, and Wutah.

Source: Cypress GH
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic
I did my National Service in Aliu Mahama's office - Sam-George
Ghana draw 1-1 with Central Africa Republic
Samuel Boadu allegedly weeps as he suspects match fixing in Hearts' defeat to King Faisal
I have left home, can't return to work - Lady in Wa flogging video recounts torture
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor