0
Menu
Entertainment

Rita Dominic celebrates 47th birthday with stunning photo

Rita Dominic65678 Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic celebrates her 47 today, July 12, 2022.

The newly married actress shared stunning photos of herself in red to mark her new age.

Rita Dominic stated that she is thankful to God always and tagged her birthday as a new year and beginning for herself.

"12/07 A New Year.. A New beginning.. Thankful to God always. Happy birthday ReeDee Zamundans it's our day "

"A K W A E Y I R E Y I (I was called that a few months ago. It made me chuckle and it stuck in my head. Ask someone to translate it for you ) Happy birthday ReeDee " she wrote.

Rita Dominic is a multiple award-winning Nollywood actress, producer, model, television personality, investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of the Audrey Silva Company.

She has been regarded as one of the best industrious actresses in Nollywood and also one of the highest-paid actresses in Nigeria.

Rita Dominic is currently a GLO Ambassador and the CEO of Rita Dominic Productions

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye