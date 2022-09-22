0
Menu
Entertainment

Rita Dominic’s post after viral childbirth report

Rita Dominic And Husband2.png Rita Dominic and husband

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, has made a post after speculations that she has given birth to twins in the United Kingdom with her husband, Fidelis Anosike, making some say it is a subtle way of debunking the reports.

Some websites in Ghana and Nigeria had reported that the actress had twin girls and was in good health.

A post shared on Twitter by the actress, Wednesday, captured ‘Fake News’ with an image of a man in the post in shock with his eyes wide open.

The rumour and her post come after the Nollywood actress, 46, walked down the aisle with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

Social media posts were evident that indeed it was a grand ceremony with the official hashtag for the event, #reeldeel22 leading the trends on Twitter.

Several congratulatory messages poured in from across Social media.

While the couple continued receiving congratulatory messages from fans all over social media, colleague actors who were present to support the Nollywood star grabbed some attention with their exceptional outfits.

Ini Edo, Lydia Forson, Chioma Akpotha, Lala Akindoju, Anita Joseph, Nse Ikpe Etim, Beverly Osu, Uche Jombo, and Joke Silva are some of the big names that captured attention on Social media.



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams