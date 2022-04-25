Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women

A Plus schools ‘naive’ women inspired by Rita Dominic’s late marriage

Being a side chic is better than rushing into a bad marriage, APlus advises



A Plus ‘schools’ eligible spinsters



Controversial social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has advised ladies, who are ripe for marriage, to either marry right or opt for a ‘side chic’ status.



To him, being a happy side chic is better than rushing into a bad marriage.



He made these statements based on rumours that some ladies are picking a cue from popular Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic’s late marriage.



According to A Plus, some women are willing to also wait for their ‘Mr. right’ and marry in their late 40s just like Rita Dominic did, a situation which he thinks not all ladies will be successful at.

“Don’t keep it at the back of your mind that Rita waited till she was 46-years-old before getting married so you’ll also follow in that stead. In your case, you might wait for thousand years and still not be married. To the girls watching, if you’re currently in a serious relationship with someone, try harder so you guys can get married. If you don’t feel like getting married too, don’t force yourself. You are better off being a side chic than rushing into a bad marriage,” he stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.



He added that ladies should not be driven by societal pressure only to end up in ‘a sham of a marriage'.



A Plus believes that marriage is not meant for everyone, adding that, some ladies can opt to have kids with a man and freely live their lives.



“Marriage is not by force. Don’t make marriage a priority and be pressured by society. You can just have a child with a man and be just fine. Don’t trip over marriage because some marriages can make you regret it.”



